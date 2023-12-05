“He’s Thomas Shelby” - UFC champ Alex Pereira rocks dapper outfit celebrating Christmas in a German village, fans react

Alex Pereira has had a rollercoaster of a 2023. It began with him losing his UFC middleweight title to career rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. However, things were turned around in a massive way when he made his successful MMA light heavyweight debut against former divisional kingpin Jan Błachowicz.

In his subsequent bout, 'Poatan' took on Jiří Procházka, another former light heavyweight champion, for the division's vacant title. After a competitive first round, where Pereira found significant success with low kicks, he TKO'd Procházka in round two to enthrone himself as champion.

After an ultimately successful 2023, Alex Pereira is now enjoying the holiday season with his family. Recently, a clip of a well-dressed 'Poatan' in a German Christmas village has made the rounds on social media. The short clip shows Pereira wearing a longcoat and flat cap with a scarf around his neck.

Alex Pereira can be seen walking around the village with his hands in his pockets. The clip drew notice from MMA fans, who have always regarded Pereira as more understated than his rival Israel Adesanya, who is widely known as one of the sport's fashionistas.

Additionally, the video also shows how oblivious the villagers were to who Pereira is, which left many fans commenting on how unaware the villagers were of 'Poatan's reputation as an MMA fighter:

"These poor Germans have no clue how close they all were to dying lol"

Another fan merely spoke highly of Pereira:

"He is so damn cool"

Meanwhile, others referenced the Thomas Shelby character, who dresses in a similar fashion, from the hit TV series Peaky Blinders:

"Blud thinks he’s Thomas Shelby"

One fan jokingly claimed that Pereira is rarely home:

"Bro is everywhere but home"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions.

Alex Pereira's first light heavyweight title defense

Alex Pereira captured the light heavyweight title at UFC 295. After TKO'ing Jiří Procházka to become champion, he called out career rival Israel Adesanya, appealing for him to return from his MMA hiatus for a trilogy bout. However, this was quickly shot down by both Israel Adesanya and Dana White.

Instead, it was revealed that Poatan's first light heavyweight title defense would be against the division's former champion, Jamahal Hill, on an unspecified date.