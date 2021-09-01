"He's very tough" - Anderson Silva casts his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has given his prediction for the likely rematch between Robert Whittaker and the current 185-pound king Israel Adesanya.

In an interview with Submission Radio, 'The Spider' picked 'The Last Stylebender' to once again beat 'Bobby Knuckes'.

The Brazilian started by stating that, according to him, no fighter can beat Israel Adesanya at middleweight.

"Let me tell you something very important, Israel [Adesanya] is the big champion, have a lot of experience in kickboxing and I don't see anybody [that] can win and challenge Israel in [185-pound] weight class. You know, probably in [a] different weight class but in 185, I don't think so," said Anderson Silva.

Silva then went on to pick Adesanya as his favorite to win the inevitable rematch against Whittaker.

"It's a different game but I think Israel is at top [of] the game right now, you know...Israel has proved, for anybody, why he is the champion in this weight class. It's very hard to stay in this weight class [and keep] fighting at a good level. I know because I'm there for 10 years, you know. But he's tough, he's very tough."

Check out Anderson Silva's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Silva will take on fellow MMA veteran Tito Ortiz in a boxing match on September 11. The fight will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

In his last appearance in the squared circle, 'The Spider' defeated boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via a split decision.

Anderson Silva fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 234

Anderson Silva fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. The fight was a highly entertaining affair that ended in a split decision victory for the New Zealander. The bout was also awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor.

After their encounter, Silva had two more fights in the UFC and lost both of them. The Brazilian legend parted ways with MMA's biggest promotion.

