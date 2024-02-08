“He’s as tough” – Superlek breaks down potential opponent for former foe Takeru Segawa

After scoring back-to-back victories against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa in five months, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 thinks that a showdown between the two would be intriguing.

‘The Kicking Machine’ appeared on the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel to discuss his most recent victory against the Japanese superstar, among other things.

At one juncture of the interview, Superlek was asked about a hypothetical matchup between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ and the possible outcome of that mega clash.

With his experience fighting both stars, the 28-year-old Thai sensation gave a breakdown of their potential fight. Superlek shared:

“I would go for Rodtang [to beat Takeru] because I believe in him, I believe his heavy strikes would affect Takeru, and also the fact that he’s as tough as Takeru. Because of that, I think he’d be able to win.”

See the full interview below:

Despite being in serious trouble against Takeru at one point during their world title match, Superlek still believes that Rodtang’s power will still be the key to the hypothetical Takeru-Rodtang bout.

Rodtang was the initial opponent of Takeru in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28 but pulled out due to the injury he suffered before the fight. Superlek stepped in for his place, and the card’s headliner was upgraded into a world title fight.

Superlek wants to finish Takeru Segawa in their future rematch

Superlek wasn’t satisfied with the unanimous decision victory from his fight against Takeru. With that in mind, he aims to finish the three-division K-1 champion if they cross paths once more in the foreseeable future.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative also admitted that he was in real trouble in the last minute of the third round, where he got caught with a powerful body shot that pinned him in the corner as Takeru rained down punches.

Fortunately, he survived the barrage and eventually got the nod from the judges after going on a striking rampage in the championship rounds of their war inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

