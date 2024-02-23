"He's the toughest fighter in the division" - Jack Della Maddalena eyeing 2024 dream fight with undefeated star after upcoming bout at UFC 299

Jack Della Maddalena will return to the octagon at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Standing across the octagon from him will be seasoned welterweight and former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Della Maddalena isn't looking past Burns, but he recently spoke to Submission Radio and singled out another fighter he would like to face if he successfully gets past the Brazilian.

Della Maddalena said:

"Yeah, to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov in Perth would be my five-rounder for the title, or for the title eliminator...I think he's the toughest fighter in the division outside of myself. I think that's where the big challenge lies. Of course, Gilbert, I'm looking at that 100%, but if I think of the next toughest guy, then yeah, Shavkat Rakhmonov."

The undefeated Rakhmonov has seldom been called out by others, but Della Maddalena isn't fazed by the prospect of facing him. When asked why he called out Rakhmonov when no one else wants to fight him, the Australian replied:

"Yeah, I like the challenge. I think he's one of the most challenging guys outside of the champion. It's that kind of fight, once you beat Shavkat, there's not much you can do except take the title shot."

'Nomad' currently doesn't have a fight booked, but he has expressed his desire for a title shot. While he does have a case, many can argue that Belal Muhammad should be next in line to face welterweight champion Leon Edwards. A fight between Della Maddalena and Rakhmonov is thus certainly a possibility.

Jack Della Maddalena's MMA record - What does it look like going into UFC 299?

The Australian welterweight is heading into his UFC 299 bout against Gilbert Burns with a 16-2 professional record.

Interestingly, Della Maddelena lost his first two fights and has gone undefeated ever since, winning 16 on the trot, with six of those wins coming under the UFC banner. 11 of those wins have come via KO, with two submissions and three decision wins to boot.

As things stand, he currently occupies the #11 spot in the 170-pound rankings. His UFC 299 opponent, Gilbert Burns, is ranked at #4. With a win over Burns, Della Maddalena could punch his ticket into the top five and make a serious push towards a title shot.