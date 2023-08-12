"He's so triggered by me" - KSI slams 'insecure' Jake Paul for denying Logan Paul entry into ring with PRIME products

It's fair to say social media celebrities turned boxers Olajide Olatunji aka KSI, and Jake Paul are not crazy about one another. Their animosity toward each other is so great it made 'The Problem Child' ban PRIME products at his recent boxing event against Nate Diaz.

The sports drink company PRIME is co-owned by KSI and Jake Paul's brother Logan. Unsurprisingly, at his most recent boxing bout, 'The Problem Child' denied his brother entry into the ring with PRIME products.

Olajide Olatunji blasted Jake Paul for his "insecure" behavior in a recent media segment on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The fact that DAZN didn't even allow Logan Paul to enter the area with a PRIME bottle or his PRIME chain or anything PRIME... outrageous. Just again, super weird behavior. Why does he [Jake Paul] care soo much? He is so triggered by me. You are insecure about PRIME, and you're insecure about the PRIME card being promoted on your event because you want it to be all about you, you, you."

Catch KSI's comments below (13:57):

Since stepping into boxing, both social media stars have enjoyed relative success. Paul currently holds a pro record of 7-1 while Olajide Olatunji has amassed a record of 5-0 (1 no-contest) from his professional and exhibition outings.

According to a report by Topology, a boxing match between the duo is rumored to be slated for December 2023.

Jake Paul predicts KSI vs. Tommy Fury

After claiming a split decision win against Jake Paul earlier this year, Tommy Fury has now set his sights on another celerity boxing star. 'TNT' will face KSI on Saturday, October 14, at the Manchester Arena.

'The Problem Child' believes that the fight will be a landslide victory for the Love Island star. During a recent segment of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, he predicted 'TNT' to knockout Olatunji come October:

"I think Tommy Fury stops him in less than five rounds."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

It seems many Sportsbooks also favor Fury to emerge as the victor. Per BetUS 'TNT' is the -350 heavy favorite for the match-up against the + 230 underdog social media star.

The -350 odds mean that Fury has an implied probability of 77.8 % to win the contest.