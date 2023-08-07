Has Jake Paul ever been beat in boxing? A fight-by-fight recap of 'The Problem Child's career

Social media sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself in boxing over the past few years. It all started back in 2018 when Paul entered the squared circle for the first time against fellow YouTuber Deji in an amateur fight that he won via TKO after his opponent's corner threw in the towel.

Two years later, in 2020, Paul turned pro and debuted pro-boxing against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib. In the fight, 'The Problem Child' won a first-round TKO. Later in the same year, he returned to the squared circle against former NBA player Nate Robinson and secured a KO victory in the second round of the fight.

2021 was Jake Paul's most active year, as he fought three times. First, he went up against former UFC star Ben Askren in a fight he won by a first-round TKO. In his second fight of the year, 'The Problem Child' took on another former UFC superstar Tyron Woodley. The bout proved to be his toughest test at the time; however, Paul secured a split-decision victory.

Jake Paul and Woodley entered the squared circle again in the same year. Paul made sure not to leave the decision up to the judges as he secured an emphatic sixth-round KO. In his sixth pro fight, 'The Problem Child' went up against Anderson Silva in a fight that he won by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul took on the toughest challenge of his career earlier this year when he went up against Tommy Fury. This was considered his first "real challenge" and Paul came up short, losing the bout via a split decision.

After his maiden pro-boxing loss, Paul returned to the squared circle this past weekend against Nate Diaz in a fight he won by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul boxing loss: Nate Diaz attempted a Guillotine choke on 'The Problem Child'

In the final round of their bout, Nate Diaz hilariously attempted to put Jake Paul in a brief guillotine. The referee was quick to jump in and Diaz released the submission maneuver while smiling and taunting Paul, who had been calling to run it back in the MMA. Speaking of the same during the post-fight interview, 'The Problem Child' said:

“He f**king choked me. He was actually choking me. I was like, this is crazy! I didn’t think he was going to stop but he had it in. Obviously, I’m not going to try to defend it, but it’s just funny. I was like, this is crazy.”

Watch the video below (6:43):

