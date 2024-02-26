“Offered you 8 figures” - Jake Paul fires shots at three different potential opponents after fiery face-off with Indian boxer

Jake Paul and Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat’s rivalry escalated to a whole new level when the two recently faced off after a heated exchange.

Paul, who has repeatedly said that his goal is to become a world champion, took stinging jabs at three of his potential opponents, including Goyat.

Apart from Goyat, Paul targeted his former opponent Tommy Fury, and NFL player Tyreek Hill. Fury handed ‘The Problem Child’ his only professional boxing loss in February 2023. Meanwhile, Hill has expressed the desire to compete in the UFC as well as boxing and named Paul as the preferred opponent for his fighting debut.

In a fiery X post, Paul addressed all three of them:

“All these guys yap yap yap.”

“Tyreek - you would get mauled in the ring by me. Lion kills a cheetah every time in a small space. Nowhere to run. Come on brother.”

“Neeraj - brave for coming to PR all the way from India. But you too small brother. 1 hand is all I need.”

“Tommy - you been running for a year now. I’m ready anytime. Offered you 8 figures. You and daddy think it’s worth more…ok bring me the money.”

Expand Tweet

Paul bounced back from the Fury loss with a hard-earned win over MMA star Nate Diaz in August 2023. He then secured a first-round knockout victory over professional boxer Andre August.

The 27-year-old will return to competition on March 2, 2024, against former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland. The event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Amanda Serrano will defend her featherweight titles against Nina Meinke in the headlining bout.

Jake Paul discusses the potential Neeraj Goyat fight

During the Serrano vs. Meinke press conference in January 2024, journalist Ariel Helwani asked Jake Paul if his online rivalry with Neeraj Goyat would ever culminate into a boxing match.

Paul showed interest in fighting the 32-year-old in his home country, India, saying:

"Neeraj has made some noise. You know, his callout video got 25 million views. He's India's biggest and best boxer. So, it is interesting to me and I think it could be fun to go over to India and knock him out in his home country. Maybe one day, but we'll see."

Catch Jake Paul’s comments below (26:34):