Who is Neeraj Goyat? Indian boxer reportedly in-talks to fight Jake Paul

Former Olympic boxer Neeraj Goyat has called to face Jake Paul next.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his win earlier this month against Andre August. That bout served as the first of Paul's serious boxing journey. Pre-fight, the YouTuber stated that he only planned to take on bouts with legitimate pro boxers moving forward.

It appears that his next challenge can come in the form of Goyat. On Instagram earlier this morning, the Indian boxer called out Paul. In a series of messages back and forth, the two seemingly showed interest in fighting despite the massive weight difference.

Expand Tweet

In the final comment of the thread, Most Valuable Promotions seemed serious about making Jake Paul vs. Neeraj Goyat. For many fans, that begs the question. Who is the Indian boxer hoping to face 'The Problem Child' in 2024?

Well, Goyat would be by far the most experienced fighter that Paul has faced yet. The 32-year-old currently holds an 18-4-2 record and is a former WBC Asia titleholder. Furthermore, Goyat boxed at the 2016 Summer Olympics as well.

In 2019, Goyat was scheduled for the biggest fight of his career against Amir Khan. However, he was forced out of that bout with 'King' due to injury. Now, he has the chance to get another big fight, but against Paul.

In the event that the fight is scheduled, they will need to figure out the weight. While the YouTuber fights up at cruiserweight, Goyat has made his career down at welterweight. Meaning, there's a roughly 45-pound weight difference between them.

When could Jake Paul vs. Neeraj Goyat take place?

Luckily for fans, Jake Paul vs. Neeraj Goyat is likely around the corner.

Just a week following his knockout win over Andre August, 'The Problem Child' announced his return. On March 2, he will return to Puerto Rico for the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke. The card also features the pro debut of Javon 'Wanna' Walton.

As of now, Paul has yet to announce an opponent for that March bout. Furthermore, it's likely that his next foe hasn't been figured out. He famously announced his last bout weeks before finding an opponent in the form of August.

It appears that Neeraj Goyat could serve the same role this time around. While there's still a lot to figure out for a potential bout between the two, they have time.