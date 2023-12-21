Who is Wanna Walton? Real name, record, and everything else about the boxer debuting on the Jake Paul card

Wanna Walton has left the acting screen behind for the boxing ring.

Earlier today, Jake Paul announced his intention to return on March 2 in Puerto Rico. 'The Problem Child' is fresh off a knockout win over Andre August over the weekend. On Friday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a highlight-reel finish in the first.

Now, he will make the quick turnaround to compete on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meike. Along with the announcement of Paul's return was the reveal that Walton would fight on the undercard. The 17-year-old is known mainly for his acting career but will make his pro debut next year.

For those unaware, Wanna Walton has appeared in several high-profile films and television shows in recent years. From 2019 to 2022, he starred in the HBO drama, Euphoria. However, earlier this year, he signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions to begin his boxing career.

It's not like he's starting fresh, however. His father, DJ Walton, has been training him for years to compete. According to BoxRec, the 17-year-old is quite experienced as an amateur, holding a 20-9 record at featherweight.

The southpaw has faced some great competition from the amateurs as well. On two occasions, he met Floyd Mayweather represented prospect Curmel Moton. Walton lost on both occasions, but that valuable experience will help him move forward.

Wanna Walton vows to become champion ahead of professional debut

Wanna Walton will debut on Jake Paul's undercard, but he doesn't plan to stop there.

While the 17-year-old is known more for his acting career, that likely won't last. Last year, he signed with the Jordan brand, a massive deal for his career. This summer, he linked up with 'The Problem Child', and joined MVP.

As of now, his opponent for his March debut is yet to be announced. While it will likely be a tune-up bout, one can figure that the fight is just the beginning for Walton. Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this year, the teenage boxer discussed his career goals.

There, Wanna Walton stated that he signed with Jake Paul's MVP because he believes they can guide him to championship glory. In the interview, he was asked where he would be in ten years. There, he responded:

"In boxing, I'm a world champion and I've been defending my belts for a very long time. And I'm killing it, I'm killing it."