"He's such a troll for this" - Fans react to Islam Makhachev getting caught while praising upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier's guillotine

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the third time when he faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 next month. It will mark his first title defense against a lightweight opponent, and a victory would tie him with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, Frankie Edgar and B.J. Penn for the most title defenses in division history.

The lightweight champion trolled his opponent's guillotine during a recent appearance on Good Guy / Bad Guy, stating:

"Now, we have Dustin. Honestly, some people think I'm underestimating him, but this guy is so tough and this guy have very good guillotine. That's why I am training so hard."

Daniel Cormier, who trains with Makhachev at American Kickboxing Academy, responded:

"No, he's lying. No, he's being disrespectful. Look at his face, he's starting to laugh. Chael [Sonnen], he's starting to laugh. He's being disrespectful. I can tell. He's starting to laugh."

Makhachev claimed:

"No, brother, please. Honestly, I respect him, but okay, I don't respect his guillotine, but all his skills, I respect him... Because I never see him finish someone in guillotine. Maybe one day, but it's not going to be me."

Check out the back-and-forth between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Cormier below:

Fans reacted to Makhachev joking about Poirier's guillotines. @Ms_Makhachev claimed:

"He's such a troll for this 😂"

@maxnichol_x labeled him as one of the funniest fighters in the promotion:

"Islam is in the running for one of the funniest in the UFC"

@MikeChouine1987 suggested they're betting the house on Poirier landing a guillotine:

"Betting the house on Dustin by guillotine"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Islam Makhachev claims he has something special for Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev is less than a month away from his UFC 302 title bout against Dustin Poirier. The lightweight champion claimed he has something special planned while speaking to Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen of Good Guy / Bad Guy.

Championship Rounds shared his comments, tweeting:

"Islam Makhachev has "something special" prepared for Dustin Poirier for their fight 👀 "Brother I can honestly do many things, because every time when [Dustin] fights for the champion somebody choke him. Now I have to prepare something special. And we did in the gym, I have something special for next fight." (via. Good Guy / Bad Guy) #UFC302 #UFC #MMA"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments on his bout with Dustin Poirier below:

It is unclear what Makhachev has in mind for the bout. As he alluded to, Poirier lost his previous two undisputed lightweight title opportunities - against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 - via third-round rear-naked choke.

It remains to be seen if the lightweight champion will look to finish his opponent in a similar fashion, or if he plans to stand and trade with him.