"He's trying to deceive you" - Rodtang says Masaaki Noiri is playing mind games with Tawanchai during ONE 172's open workouts

Open workouts often serve as an opportunity for opponents to gather intel, but Masaaki Noiri ensured Tawanchai PK Saenchai wouldn't gain any strategic advantage this weekend.

The pair are slated to square off against each other in a five-round duel for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, emanating live from the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

During ONE 172's public training in Shibuya, Noiri took the stage and was noticeably working out of a southpaw stance while hitting the pads. That subtle detail didn't go unnoticed, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon — standing nearby —immediately informing Tawanchai.

Check out the clip posted by the promotion below:

Rodtang told Tawanchai:

"He's trying to deceive you."

Judging by Tawanchai's facial expression, he was well-aware of Noiri's intentions — but he had already studied his upcoming from head to toe.

Tawanchai said to Rodtang:

"His style is orthodox. He's trying to fool me that he's southpaw."

This wasn't Tawanchai's first opportunity to size up Noiri. Their schedules recently overlapped during a pre-fight photoshoot, allowing the Thai superstar to take note a significant height advantage in his favor.

This is a beneficial scouting report for the reigining ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, who guns for a second world title in a different sport.

Masaaki Noiri remains a dangerous opponent for Tawanchai

Despite Tawanchai PK Saenchai's confidence, Masaaki Noiri is far from an opponent to underestimate.

In his most recent appearance on the global stage, the Japanese striker picked up a dominant victory at the expense of Shakir Al-Tekreeti, chopping the Iraqi's leg with punshing low kicks for a painful stoppage in the second round.

At ONE 172 on Sunday, Noiri will surely try to go against the grain and clinch the most monumental win of his career.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

