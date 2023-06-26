"He's not a Union Rep" - Begrudged PFL fighter Natan Schulte dragging Francis Ngannou into fight dispute doesn't sit well with fans 

Natan Schulte has called for Francis Ngannou's intervention regarding his controversial suspension by the PFL. The former two-time lightweight champ recently clashed with his friend Raush Manfio in the preliminary part of PFL 6.

As many had predicted, the fight turned out to be one of the worst in history as both fighters simply refused to land any significant damage. While Schulte roped in a decision win, both fighters were suspended by the promotion, making way for UFC vet Shane Burgos to move on to the lightweight playoffs.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Why would the PFL match up Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio in the quarterfinals when both are 1-0 and match up two 0-1 fighters in Burgos and Nishikawa?



Normally something like this wouldn't catch my eye, but Schulte is the godfather of Manfio's daughter.



Complaining of injustice Schulte subsequently called for the intervention of PFL's new star, Ngannou. Schulte reminded 'The Predator' of his UFC 226 decision loss against Derrick which was marked with similar inaction. The 31-year-old wrote:

"You remember Francis Ngannou's fight against Derrick Lewis he didn't throw 6 punches in the whole fight and he wasn't cut for his performance that night. So I ask you Francis Ngannou since you protect the rights of the fighters, do you think this decision is correct?"

UFC veteran Junior dos Santos and lightweight contender Gilbert Burns have shown their support for Schulte.

Fans slam Natan Schulte for unfairly dragging Francis Ngannou into the mix

While Francis Ngannou may have taken some iconic steps to set an example in fighter negotiations, fans believe it is unfair to drag the former UFC champ into every controversy. Fans didn't fail to point out a key difference between Ngannou's fight against Derrick Lewis and Natan Schulte's PFL 6 clash against Raush Manfio.

Fans noted that Schulte is the godfather of Manfio's daughter, which is reason enough to deem the lackluster fight a partially planned out affair. Meanwhile Ngannou and 'The Black Beast' were simply hesitant to trade given the KO power held by both heavyweights.

Check out some comments below:

"Francis looked out for ya’ll, but he’s not a Union Rep or something. Fuck you tag him for? 😆"

"You were throwing at 10% power and both corners didn't say a word the entire fight. You clearly conspired to fight at less than 50% effort."

"I get the sentiment, but odd to complain like this when it was clear neither of you came to fight that night. This whole fallout shouldn't really surprise anyone."

