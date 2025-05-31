“He's usually stronger and more aggressive” - Stamp Fairtex surprised that Takeru only lasted one round against Rodtang

Former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and triple-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex of Thailand watched the megafight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa unfold along with the rest of the world.
And the 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center representative was just as flabbergasted as the rest of us.
Stamp admits she expected Rodtang to win handily against 'The Natural Born Krusher'. But what she didn't count on was Takeru folding so easily.
The Thai star told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:
"I'm not surprised by Rodtang, but I'm surprised by Takeru. Because he's usually stronger and more aggressive. But I don't know why he was knocked out so easily that day. Because I think Takeru should be more resilient. I'm not sure what's wrong with him or if his mental state is not okay."
Stamp is currently on the mend, recovering from a nagging knee injury that has kept her out of action since September of 2023, which seems like ages ago.
But the 27-year-old is hard at work, rehabilitating herself for an eventual return to action sometime later this year.
Stamp Fairtex shares struggles in training and recovery: "I don't know if I'll be fully healed in time for fight day"
Stamp Fairtex admits she has grown slightly frustrated with her recovery, to the point that she has had her doubts about her return. But the 27-year-old assures fans she will be back and better than ever before.
Stamp updated fans on her recovery process. She told ONE:
"In the morning, I ride a bicycle because I can't run very well right now. I mostly kick the pads and weight training to increase my strength. I will try to focus on my recovery as best as I can, but I don't know if I'll be fully healed in time for fight day."
