“I just want to focus” - Stamp Fairtex putting everything into her fighting career

Stamp Fairtex is fully focused on her fighting career after previously considering other options in business. Stamp, a former multiple-time world champion across three sports in ONE Championship, didn't pursue a fighting career between the ages of twelve and eighteen.

Ad

During that time, the Thai megastar prioritized an education and considered starting her own business. The 27-year-old has since established her legacy in ONE and become a pioneer in the promotion's female divisions.

Stamp made an appearance on Demetrious Johnson's 'MIGHTYcast' to discuss various topics about her life and fighting career. She had this to say about prioritizing her combat sports ventures instead of opening a business:

"Before, I thought about the t-shirt (business). But now, I just want to focus on fighting, because it's the one opportunity I can do to make big money, to take care of my family."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Stamp Fairtex last fought in September 2023, defeating Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout to capture the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

The Thai megastar was then scheduled for two world title fights in 2024 before pulling out due to a torn meniscus in her left knee. Unfortunately, she recently suffered a setback in training that hasn't postponed her highly anticipated return.

Watch Stamp's entire appearance on MIGHTYcast below:

Ad

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE women's atomweight MMA world title due to injury setback

Stamp Fairtex was scheduled to headline ONE 173 in August to unify the women's atomweight MMA world titles against interim world title holder Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp's devastating injury setback forced her to withdraw from the matchup, leading to ONE Championship moving the Denver event to 2026.

Stamp agreed to relinquish the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title because of her setback, elevating Zamboanga from interim world champion to undisputed.

Ad

Zamboanga stayed active while Stamp was injured, defeating Noelle Grandjean and Alyona Rassohyna over the last year. The Filipino superstar's latest win against Rassohyna in January won her the previously mentioned interim world title.

Zamboanga could be poised for a world title defense against a different contender while her close friend and former training partner, Stamp Fairtex, fully recovers from her injury. The world-class female MMA fighters are expected to be matched up once Stamp is cleared to fight again.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.