"He's in my way of that dream" - Isi Fitikefu says road to world title starts with beating former kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam

Australia-Tonga martial artist Isi Fitikefu has made his world championship ambitions crystal clear ahead of his impending war with former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam.

'Doxz' and the Swede knockout machine lock horns in a welterweight MMA contest, which joins the loaded ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 2.

If he gets his hand raised, the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange athlete told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin that it could potentially book him a ticket at the division's defending world champion, Christian Lee:

"I'm just looking to take people out, and he's in my way of that dream," Isi Fitikefu shared in a pre-fight interview.

The 32-year-old faces his most significant test to date when he meets 'The Bandit' inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week. But he has built impressive momentum off two back-to-back wins over Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka after a rocky start to life in ONE Championship.

He'd like to keep that streak up, and knowing that Lee's ONE welterweight MMA world title is within reach, Fitikefu hopes to end things early to prove a point on the promotion's latest U.S. primetime showcase:

"I need to take him out. I need to win. I need to beat this guy. I want to dominate this guy," he continued.

Watch the full interview here:

Zebaztian Kadestam ready to ruin Isi Fitikefu's dream

As impressive as Isi Fitikefu has been, no one has been able to hang with Zebaztian Kadestam's insane knockout power.

Case in point, all his victories under the promotional banner have come inside the distance. And 'The Bandit' is ready to do anything he can to ensure things stay the same when he faces the in-form fighter from 'The Land Down Under':

“I’m gonna try to take the pace down a little bit and pick him apart, and he’s gonna try to do the opposite. So, we will see," Kadestam told ONE Championship in a separate interview.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

