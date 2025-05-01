ONE Fight Night 31: Nong-O banking on his ‘more accurate and faster’ weapons to pull one back vs Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama believes his speed and accuracy will be the key to defeating Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Ad

In February, Nong-O came up short against the 28-year-old Thai contender, surrendering a razor-close split decision.

Now, the two will run it back when ONE Championship heads to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Having already gone three rounds with Kongthoranee on martial arts' biggest global stage, the eight-time ONE world titleholder has a pretty good idea of what he needs to do to ensure a win the second time around.

"In the last fight, I thought that my weapons were good," Nong-O said in his ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview. "It was a bit less powerful but more accurate and faster, I would say. For this fight, it’s going to be the same."

Ad

Ad

Nong-O got right back to work after his loss to Kongthoranee in February

Frustrated with the loss against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 in February, Nong-O wasted little time getting back in the gym and preparing for an opportunity at redemption.

"After my fight with Kongthoranee, I took a break for two weeks and went straight back into training again," he revealed. "I didn’t waste time."

Ad

Aside from avenging his last loss in the ring, Nong-O will also look to snap a two-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, the Sor Sommai warrior plans to extend his unbeaten streak to four and potentially put himself in pole position for a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship later this year.

Will Nong-O climb back into the win column, or will his foe prove that his win over the Thai legend earlier this year was no fluke?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.