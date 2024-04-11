“He’s winning in the first 30 seconds” - Fans go crazy after Jiri Prochazka drops epic Samurai-style promo ahead of UFC 300 fight

Jiri Prochazka recently released a captivating personal promo infused with a Samurai-inspired theme in anticipation of his bout at UFC 300.

Prochazka is preparing to take on Aleksandar Rakic on the preliminary card of the momentous pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the UFC event of colossal proportions drawing closer, both the organization and the fighters are ramping up their promotional efforts. Just days before the highly anticipated event, Prochazka unveiled a cinematic video promo crafted for his upcoming bout. The video, featuring awe-inspiring cinematic scenes, incorporates the iconic dialogue of Gerard Butler's portrayal of King Leonidas in the 2006 film '300'.

Check out Jiri Prochazka's video below:

Fans responded to Prochazka's promotional video with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Very Jiri of him."

Another wrote:

"Bro, got some TV series style production."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Oh yeah he's winning in the first 30 seconds."

"This should have been the opening fight of the main card."

Credits: @mma_orbit on X

Prochazka secured the light heavyweight title by defeating then-champion Glover Teixeira with a dramatic last-minute rear-naked choke at UFC 275 in June 2022. However, he encountered a setback when a serious shoulder injury forced his withdrawal from the rematch against the Brazilian at UFC 282. This led to his decision to relinquish the title to ensure the division's forward momentum.

The 31-year-old Czech Republican made his comeback at UFC 295 last November. However, his return was marked by a second-round TKO defeat against Alex Pereira in a bout for the vacant 205-pound championship.

Is Jiri Prochazka a modern-day Samurai?

Jiri Prochazka's fighting technique is unmistakably unique. Renowned for his distinctive antics, the former light heavyweight champion has been affectionately dubbed 'The Czech Samurai', a title he earned during his formative years in Japan under the RIZIN promotion.

Prochazka, committed to the martial ethos of the Bushido code, infuses occasional non-traditional approaches into his training regimen.

Although Prochazka may not be an actual Samurai, he often incorporates training with a Samurai sword, known as the 'Katana', into his routine. This ritual started nearly a decade ago when his coach presented him with a copy of 'The Book of Five Rings,' authored by the renowned Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. The profound teachings of this book deeply impacted Prochazka.

