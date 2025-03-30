  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He’s worked his as* off” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane deserves to be the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king

“He’s worked his as* off” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane deserves to be the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 30, 2025 12:04 GMT
Liam Harrison and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Thai-Algerian ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is fresh off arguably the biggest win of his young career, when he stopped multi-division and multi-sport titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 last week.

Ad

Anane came into this fight a heavy underdog, but was able to dominate Superlek en route to a unanimous decision at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Japan.

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison watched the fight from home, and thinks Anane should be recognized as the undisputed king now.

The English veteran told Nick Atkin:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I felt a bit sorry for Nabil. I don’t get why he wasn’t just crowned or given the five-round fight and then crowned champion. Obviously, he’s worked his a*s off, and then to get it taken away like that at the last minute, I’m not quite sure what was going on until what Chatri said afterward that Superlek wasn’t even going to fight."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Superlek, the former divisional king, missed weight and was stripped of his belt on the scales. The interim titleholder, in this case Anane, would normally be elevated to regular undisputed champion. But that's not how things turned out.

Nabil Anane digs into Superlek for lack of professionalism: "He can’t even make weight"

To say that 20-year-old Nabil Anane is upset with his senior Superlek Kiatmoo9 for missing weight and squandering their world title rematch is an understatement.

Ad

The young champion wrote on Instagram:

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can’t even make weight properly. This is what sacrifice is. This fight camp was during Ramadan. I lost 1 week of preparation to adapt to the schedule."
Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcasted live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी