"He said something about Conor being a bad husband" - Dan Hooker reveals how Justin Gaethje lost his chance to fight Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor's star power, claiming that 'The Notorious One' gets to pick his fights and is the shot caller.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker also mentioned that McGregor has the capability to change the lives of fighters he chooses to face. 'The Hangman' went on to reveal how his fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje blew his chance to fight the Irishman.

"Conor gets to pick the fights, Conor gets to call the shots because he's the draw. He's the guy that kind of draws the names. I know from the inside, Conor only wants to fight guys and he changes your life when he fights you. You get a couple of million dollars in your bank account. For fighters like us that changes your life. So you need to understand why would he do that? Why would he change the life of a guy he hates or a guy who said some stupid sh*t about him?

Dan Hooker revealed that Gaethje was close to fighting McGregor until the former spoke ill about the Irishman, stating he was a bad husband.

The Kiwi fighter mentioned that the move prompted McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier instead of 'The Highlight', as he had no desire to grant Gaethje a life-changing paycheck.

"Like, I know that ol' Justin Gaethje was like this close, this close to getting that fight across the line. Like this close to getting that sign and then he said something about Conor being a bad husband, Conor pulls out and then turns around and fights Dustin. It makes complete sense to me, why would he change Justin Gaethje's life? Why would he make Justin Gaethje a multi millionaire if he's saying that he's a bad husband or he's saying he is a bad father or discrediting him as a man?"

Dan Hooker is looking to fight either Justin Gaethje or Rafael dos Anjos next

Dan Hooker is targeting either Justin Gaethje or Rafael dos Anjos for his next fight. A bout has yet to be agreed for 31-year-old but it should only be a matter of time before he returns to the octagon.