"He said something about Conor being a bad husband" - When Dan Hooker revealed how UFC star missed out on huge Conor McGregor fight

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor is the biggest superstar in all of mixed martial arts, and his influence on the sport is unmatched. The Irishman has long been considered the UFC's most profitable cash cow and has headlined five of the six highest-earning pay-per-view events in promotional history.

As the UFC's biggest crowd-puller, it's unsurprising that the Irishman chooses his opponents carefully. UFC lightweight Dan Hooker knows firsthand just how life-changing a Conor McGregor fight can be.

He once narrated a story about Justin Gaethje fumbling a massive payday due to 'The Notorious' ironically taking offense to Gaethje's personal insults and pulling out of a nearly booked bout.

In an April 2021 interview with Submission Radio, Hooker outlined how Gaethje lost the chance to fight McGregor by saying something outrageous and said:

"He [McGregor] changes your life when he fights you. A couple of million dollars into your bank account... I know Justin Gaethje was [pinching fingers] this close to getting that fight across the line... And then he said something about Conor being a bad husband. Conor pulls out, turns around, and fights Dustin. It makes complete sense to me."

He continued:

"Why would he make Justin Gaethje a multi-millionaire if he's saying that he's [McGregor] a bad husband or bad father... You get more money, to this day, from fighting Conor McGregor than fighting for the title."

Catch Hooker's comments below (15:15):

Dan Hooker claims Conor McGregor could get a title shot if the Irishman beats Michael Chandler

Dan Hooker believes that Conor McGregor could be in line for a title shot if he manages to defeat Michael Chandler whenever they face each other.

'The Notorious' has been away from the octagon for almost two years due to suffering a leg fracture during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor made his UFC return earlier this year and reprised his role as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Chandler. The two are expected to face each other in the cage sometime later this year.

While the UFC lightweight division is widely considered to be among the most cut-throat in terms of competition, Dan Hooker believes that McGregor can get a title shot if he beats Chandler.

In an interview on AllStar, 'The Hangman' explained why he thought so and said:

"That's the best fight for Conor. That's the biggest name that puts him one fight off a title shot... I feel like [if] he beats Chandler, regardless of the situation... He gets a title shot off, and that's truly what Conor's after."

Watch the full video below:

