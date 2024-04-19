"He is a samurai" - Mark Zuckerberg and Max Holloway admire Jiri Prochazka's lifestyle and fighting technique at UFC 300

It is hard for a fighter to stand out at a star-studded event like UFC 300. However, Max Holloway and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sang their praises for Jiri Prochazka at the milestone event.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on Holloway's Youtube channel, 'Blessed' and the tech billionaire can be seen gushing over 'BJP's' lifestyle as the former featherweight champion was preparing for his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Following Zuckerberg's suggestion that Prochazka has one of more wilder fighting styles in the sport, Holloway told the tech tycoon about a crazy instance where a fan filmed the former light heavyweight champion meditating outside of the T-Mobile Area on the night before his fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300.

The Facebook founder responded by saying:

"I mean, because every other fighter posts like photos of them training. He posts photos of him like in a forest with a samurai sword."

Holloway also corroborated the 39-year-old's assessment suggesting that 'BJP' actually lives by the samurai values, promoting the tech billionaire to chime in:

"He is a samurai."

Catch Max Holloway and Mark Zuckerberg's comments below (3:15):

At UFC 300 Prochazka returned to winning ways as he clinched a second-round TKO over Aleksandar Rakic. The win has elevated the Czech native to the No.1 spot at 205 pounds and may have earned him a title fight in his next outing.

The 31-year-old currently holds an MMA record of 30-4-1 with 26 knockouts to his name. He holds notable wins over the likes of former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jiri Prochazka's thoughts on the BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway's last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje in the BMF title fight at UFC 300 produced one of the greatest moments in MMA history and Jiri Prochzka was thoroughly impressed.

Sharing his thoughts about the BMF title clash in an interview with Full Send MMA, 'BJP' said:

"[It] was a great one. I think the guys tried to leave the best action to the last moment and that's great."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments on Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje below:

Following the statement win against the former interim lightweight champion Holloway now has his sights set on both the reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

