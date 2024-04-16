Video: Max Holloway shares corner's epic reaction to buzzer-beating Justin Gaethje KO at UFC 300

Max Holloway's corner had the same reaction as everyone else at UFC 300.

'Blessed' returned to the octagon in one of the key matchups on the historic event over the weekend. In a rare lightweight appearance for the Hawaiian, Holloway faced 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje. Heading into the bout, the featherweight was the underdog and many counted him out.

Instead, it was a vintage Max Holloway performance on Saturday night. The former UFC champion dominated, and ultimately got a fifth-round knockout victory. The win came at literally the last second possible, with Gaethje getting knocked out cold during a wild exchange.

Taking to X, Holloway showed footage of his corner during the final exchange with Gaethje. At first, the Hawaiian team showed a little bit of concern, which was understandable. However, after 'Blessed' scored the knockout win, they lost their minds in excitement.

In the caption of the post, Holloway stated that the victory wouldn't have been possible without his team. He wrote:

"It takes a village. You guys might know there names but they make some of the biggest sacrifices for me. A debt I'll never be able to repay."

Check out the video of Max Holloway's corner below:

What is next for Max Holloway after his victory at UFC 300?

Max Holloway's victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 has opened a world of opportunity for him.

'Blessed' isn't a lightweight by trade, but it didn't look that way on Saturday night. He didn't look small compared to 'The Highlight', and seemingly had more power than him. He rocked Gaethje several times, before that knockout win in the fifth and final round.

With the win, Holloway has entered the top of the UFC lightweight rankings. While he could potentially wait around for the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, it seems the featherweight is instead targeting a bout against Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' scored a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in February, ending the reign of 'The Great'. In the process, it allowed Holloway back into title contention. Following his win at UFC 300, the Hawaiian called to fight Topuria later this year.

In the days since then, the two featherweights have gone back and forth over a potential bout. While this fight is far from set in stone, it seems that Topuria vs. Holloway will be next.

