"That guy kicks like a donkey" - Max Holloway opens up on contending against Justin Gaethje's unreal power inside the octagon

Max Holloway has nothing but respect for Justin Gaethje.

'Blessed' and 'The Highlight' fought in one of the key matchups on UFC 300 over the weekend. The two competed for the ceremonial 'BMF' title, in a rare lightweight appearance for Holloway. Entering the bout, the Hawaiian was an underdog, but it didn't look that way on fight night.

Heading into round five, Holloway was largely dominating save for a knockdown in the fourth. However, the former UFC featherweight champion closed the show with a devastating knockout with just one second left in the bout. Post-fight, many remarked that Holloway looked great for having gone nearly five rounds.

However, that doesn't mean that Max Holloway didn't take some damage along the way. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, the newly crowned 'BMF' champion was asked about Justin Gaethje's punching power. Unsurprisingly, Holloway had nothing but praise.

In the interview, Holloway stated:

"The punches, he hits hard don't get me wrong. But when we were in that last ten seconds he was missing, but the wind was hitting me and it hurt. His kicks brother, the guy kicks like a donkey or something. [Or a] kangaroo, that guy kicks hard."

Check out his comments below:

What is next for Max Holloway after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300?

Max Holloway likely has a title shot waiting for him in not one, but two weight classes after beating Justin Gaethje.

'Blessed' was already a future Hall of Famer before facing 'The Highlight' at UFC 300, but he's now cemented himself as a living legend. To step up to a higher weight class and utterly dominate a fighter like Gaethje as an underdog is unbelievable.

Post-fight, Max Holloway took to the microphone to call for a fight with reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. In the days since then, 'El Matador' has welcomed a fight with the Hawaiian, which is likely to take place later this year.

However, if for whatever reason, Topuria doesn't want to fight Holloway, 'Blessed' could likely get a lightweight title shot too. Although, he will need to wait quite a bit. Following UFC 300, Dana White announced Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title in June.

Regardless, it seems that Max Holloway is next in line at either 145 or 155. After UFC 300, it's hard to see the Hawaiian not fighting for gold next.

