"He scored one of the greatest knockouts you will ever see" - Teddy Atlas heaps praises on the performance of Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Teddy Atlas (Left) and Michael Chandler (Right) (Images courtesy of @teddy_atlas Instagram and Getty)
Apratim Banerjee
Modified May 11, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Teddy Atlas recently shared his assessment of Michael Chandler's stunning win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7.

'Iron' scored a vicious second-round front-kick knockout to stop 'El Cucuy' this past weekend. Many have regarded the shot as one of the best finishing blows in the history of the sport.

Atlas stated that while fans have always been aware of Chandler's tremendous qualities as a fighter, the 36-year-old might finally be putting the whole package together. While speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, here's what the famous trainer said:

"And he went out there and scored one of the greatest knockouts that you're ever gonna see. I mean Ferguson was literally, you've said it already, he was out for minutes. And that's what I took away from that fight. Look out for Mr. Chandler."

He added:

"We always knew he was exciting, we always knew he was explosive, we always knew he was a tremendous offensive fighter, we always knew he was talented, we always knew he was dangerous, but now he might be putting the whole package together and that is something to look forward to."

Watch Teddy Atlas talk on Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson:

youtube-cover

Ferguson got off to a good start in the fight as he kept landing great shots on Chandler utilizing his punches and kicks. 'Iron' eventually took the fight to the floor. However, 'El Cucuy' still managed to land some nasty elbows on his opponent.

Just when it looked like Ferguson might finally get back to the win column, Chandler landed an unpredictable and fight-ending blow. It left the former interim champion unconscious for a while.

What's next for Michael Chandler in the UFC?

Chandler called for a fight against Conor McGregor in his fantastic promo during the post-fight interview. The former Bellator champion is also keen to get a rematch against Charles Oliveira.

There are also options like Dustin Poirier, a rematch against Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev, and more for the lightweight contender.

Watch Michael Chandler's octagon interview after UFC 274:

youtube-cover
Whether it's a fight against Conor McGregor or someone else, Chandler arguably never features in a boring fight. No doubt fans are in anticipation of what's next for 'Iron' inside the UFC octagon.

Edited by Aditya Singh

