“He was screaming out to Goggins” - Alexander Volkanovski explains how Sean Strickland’s shouts became corner advice for Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that Sean Strickland was shouting advice to Tony Ferguson's corner during his bout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 this past Saturday.

'The Baddy' earned a unanimous decision win over 'El Cucuy', which extended his losing skid to seven consecutive losses. CasualsCorner posted a clip from Volkanovsku's YouTube channel, where he explained the scene between the reigning middleweight champion and the 39-year-old's corner during the fight.

Volkanovski said:

"He [Sean Strickland] was even screaming out to [David] Goggins, 'Goggins, tell him to get up!' Goggins looks back, acknowledges what Sean Strickland says and then like, literally screams out to Tony, 'Tony, get up!' Obviously, he's motivational you know, David Goggins style ramping it up pretty much, 'Get the f up'.'"

The former interim lightweight champion showcased his resilience but was unable to turn things around as Pimblett went on to earn the win. By the sound of Alexander Volkanovski's explanation, it sounds like Sean Strickland was obviously backing Tony Ferguson.

When is Alexander Volkanovski fighting next?

Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC 298 on February 17, where he will defend his featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria.

'Volk' will be competing for the first time since his knockout loss to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. He accepted the fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the event. It was his second loss to Makhachev as he attempted to become a two-division champion.

Topuria, on the other hand, has quickly ascended the featherweight rankings after impressive wins over the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett. He currently has an unbeaten 14-0 MMA record and has been a highly touted prospect who could become a massive star should he dethrone Volkanovski.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 298 as 'Volk' returns to 145 pounds, where he has been dominant.

Tweet regarding UFC 298