Is Ilia Topuria Spanish? Why is Sergio Ramos supporting him? Exploring the UFC star's roots and nationality 

Many fans have become curious about Ilia Topuria's nationality after the UFC fighter received support from Spanish soccer stars. 'El Matador' took on veteran contender Josh Emmett in the main event of a UFC fight night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.

Topuria had cageside support from Spanish football icons Sergio Ramos and Ferran Torres as he cruised his way to a dominant decision win. This goes on to speak of the star power of the 26-year-old with Georgian and Spanish roots.

Born in Halle Westfalen, Germany, Ilia Topuria had a diverse upbringing as he moved back to his parents' homeland of Georgia where he acquired his wrestling base. The family then moved to Alicante, a palatial city on Spain's southeastern coast when Topuria was fifteen years old.

It was in Alicante that Topuria started training at the city's first MMA gym, Climent Club, where he still trains to this day. While his coaches from Spain were also present on Topuria's corner at UFC Jacksonville, 'El Matador' did part of his camp at Kill Cliff FC in Florida going into this fight.

Ilia Topuria nationality: 'El Matador' explains his choice of representing two countries

Ilia Topuria extended his perfect record to 14-0 with his victory over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville. Seemingly slated for stardom, the Georgian-Spanish standout will be carrying the flags of both countries high in the near future.

Topuria once expressed gratitude to both Spanish and Georgian supporters for not pinning him down to one nationality. Having grown up in Georgia and currently residing in Spain, 'El Matador' believes it's only fair that he gives both nations their due credit. Topuria told the UFC in a previous interview:

“It feels unbelievable because I get a lot of support from both Georgia and Spain. I feel great and I’ve never had bad comments about ‘Why don’t you represent only Spain or only Georgia?’ It has always been positive, people supporting me, and I love it. I was raised in Georgia, but I feel like a Spaniard. I started mixed martial arts in Spain and I can’t say, ‘Okay, I’m Georgian’ because I live in Spain, I train in Spain, and Spain brought me to where I am today.”

While he might not like it, some people do want Ilia Topuria to represent only one nation.

