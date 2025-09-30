"He seemed a bit nervous" - Prajanchai says Kongthoranee wasn't himself when he lost to Nong-O Hama

ONE strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes his teammate showed uncharacteristic vulnerability in his recent high-profile setback.Kongthoranee Sor Sommai suffered a unanimous decision defeat to former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in their flyweight rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 this past May.The loss marked a significant setback for the No.4-ranked divisional contender in his quest for world championship gold.The defeat, however, came as a surprise given Kongthoranee's impressive track record and tactical brilliance. He had, after all, beaten Nong-O by split decision in their first encounter just months before his setback in their sequel.Prajanchai served as a cornerman during the rematch and witnessed firsthand what he believed prevented his teammate from delivering his best performance.&quot;Kongthoranee is a very hardworking and determined fighter. He's very skilled and smart. But on that day when he fought with Nong-O, he seemed a bit nervous,&quot; the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate told ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai and Kongthoranee return to action at ONE Fight Night 36Since that setback, Prajanchai has watched Kongthoranee channel his disappointment into renewed dedication, as both fighters return to action at ONE Fight Night 36 this Friday, October 3.The two-sport strawweight world champion locks horns with Canadian-Italian striker Jonathan Di Bella in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification matchup in the main event of the card in Bangkok, Thailand.Kongthoranee, on the other hand, is out to complete his redemption arc when he squares off against Uzbekistani knockout machine Aslamjon Artikov in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 36 live in U.S. primetime for free.Fight fans around the world can catch the action unfold live via ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.