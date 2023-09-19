“He has a sharp tongue” – Superlek explains his disdain for ‘arrogant’ Jonathan Haggerty

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is by no means a fan of reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

This Friday, Superlek, the promotion’s current flyweight kickboxing king, will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok with the opportunity to become a two-division titleholder. Meeting him inside the iconic venue will be the reigning and defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man’ has sat atop the division for years, dispatching every man that ONE Championship has put in front of him, but Rodtang has never faced an opponent as dangerous as Superlek.

Sitting down for an interview with ONE mere days before his long-awaited champion vs. champion clash, ‘The Kicking Machine’ addressed his budding rivalry with outspoken British champion Jonathan Haggerty.

“He’s bold, full of ambitions, and he has a sharp tongue,” Superlek said. “He thinks now he’s a superstar and he has the right to look over me. Because it’s not only me who wants to challenge for his belt. So, he rather not waste his time looking at me.”

Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9 in April, scoring a first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Next, ‘The General’ will attempt to claim a second title for himself as he challenges Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Should Haggerty and Superlek come out of their respective matchups with their hands raised, it could set the stage for yet another potential super-fight between two of the greatest strikers in the sport today.

But first, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will have to do what no man has done before as he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai with Rodtang.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms