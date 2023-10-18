“He showed me there are levels to this game” - Demetrious Johnson works out with BJJ world champ

Demetrious Johnson was seen training with multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion Lucas Pinheiro.

Earlier this year, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took time away from MMA to pursue his goal of earning a medal at the 2023 World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships. The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion achieved his accomplishment by getting first place in the Master 2 featherweight gi division.

It turns out Johnson doesn’t plan on stopping there. The MMA legend recently shared a picture of him training with Lucas Pinheiro, a well-respected BJJ competitor. ‘Mighty Mouse’ captioned the social media post:

“It was an honor to roll with @lucaspinheirobjj he showed me there are levels to this game that i need to strive for. Thank you sir osss!!”

Lucas Pinheiro and several fans shared the following messages in the Twitter comment section:

“I had an amazing time training with you brother! Thank you so much 🙌🔥.”- Lucas Pinheiro

“Love the humility champ, that’s why you’re the greatest of all time. Lucas is a beast”

“Yes sir !! 🔥osss jiujitsu never ends is mind blowing !”

“🙌🔥👏 bad a*s ! real recognize real 👑”

“Black belt next 🥋”

Instagram comments

Demetrious Johnson made his ONE Championship debut in March 2019. Since then, the reigning flyweight world champion has established a 5-1 record in MMA in the promotion and won a historic mixed-rules bout against Rodtang.

‘Mighty Mouse’ last fought on May 5th, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to end their trilogy series. Before and after the fight at ONE Fight Night 10, the combat sports legend teased a retirement from MMA.

It should be noted that Demetrious Johnson has yet to make a final decision about potentially taking off the gloves for good.