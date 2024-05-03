"He showed his toughness" - Sinsamut says new lightweight kickboxing king Alexis Nicolas deserved to win over Regian Eersel

Thai superstar and former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee was watching ONE Fight Night 21 last month when undefeated French fighter 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas scored a massive upset over 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel to lift the ONE lightweight kickboxing crown.

Sinsamut was undoubtedly impressed by Nicolas' performance and says the win was very well-deserved.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Sinsamut shared his thoughts on 'Barboza's performance against one of the longest-reigning champions in ONE history.

Sinsamut said:

"It might seem a draw, but there's no draws in ONE Championship. Looking at it again, I think [Nicolas] has won. He prepared himself really well and he showed his toughness. That's why he was able to win."

Sinsamut will attempt to reinsert himself back into the world title conversation, but he needs to win his next fight convincingly.

Sinsamut is set to face Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sinsamut Klinmee enlists the aid of sports scientist to help him reach max potential: "I've been feeling great"

It's not typical of Thai boxers to incorporate technology and science into their training regimens, but Sinsamut Klinmee has realized the importance of going modern with his workouts in order to produce the best results.

That is why he has hired a sports scientist to help him tailor his workouts to maximize his physical potential, which he says will prove crucial to his upcoming fight with Dmitry Menshikov.

Sinsamut told Sportskeeda:

"I've been training hard. That's the only thing I'm focusing on. I've been having a specialist in sport science to look after my physical strength and endurance. I've been feeling great."