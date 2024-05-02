"My style is already similar to kickboxing" - Muay Thai star Sinsamut down to challenge new kickboxing champ Alexis Nicolas

Former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee knows his versatile skills will be the perfect fit under kickboxing rules.

So much so that 'Aquaman' believes he can give the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas a run for his money if they one day share the ring.

'Barboza', of course, shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 21 in April when he unseated the longtime ruler of the division, Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel.

While Sinsamut still wants to claim the Muay Thai crown at 170 pounds, he won't be opposed to a possible jump to the stacked lightweight kickboxing ranks.

After all, the Thai destroyer says his unorthodox striking arsenal is more suited for kickboxing anyway. He told Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA:

"Absolutely. I don't think my style is [traditional] Muay Thai [anyway]. I don't really do clinching. I don't think it won't be hard to adjust my style into kickboxing. My original style is already similar to kickboxing. Yeah, I would love that."

To be fair, Alexis Nicolas is also not your traditional kickboxer, since it's his Savate style that gave Eersel problems.

Only time will tell if Sinsamut can follow the footsteps of his fellow Thai warriors like Superbon and Superlek, who went on to become kickboxing world champions in ONE.

Sinsamut gunning for another nasty KO against Russian wrecking ball Dmitry Menshikov

For now, Sinsamut's full focus is on his upcoming brawl with Dmitry Menshikov in four-ounce gloves at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachova on Prime Video.

While he'll be taking on a fellow knockout artist, the Thai warrior explained why he'll be the one delivering that fatal blow. The Venum Traning Camp affiliate told ONE:

"I believe that in every match, timing is everything. KOs are not surprising. The better you time, the better chances you get."

ONE Fight Night 22 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium live in US primetime on May 3.

Watch Sinsamut's pre-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA: