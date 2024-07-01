"He spell casted her too" - Internet reacts to Polyana Viana wearing a statement "I'M HIS FAVORITE EX" t-shirt to Alex Pereira's UFC 303 fight

MMA fans have been reacting after Alex Pereira's former partner Polyvana Viana wore a t-shirt claiming she was his "FAVORITE EX" at the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Pereira recently defended his light heavyweight title in stunning fashion against Jirir Prochazka in the main event of the Las Vegas card. After the Brazilian first dropped 'Denisa' in the final seconds of the opening round, 'Poatan' then landed a devastating head kick at the beginning of the second which dropped Prochazka to the canvas and his follow-up punches ruled the fight over.

Whilst Pereira's focus appeared to be entirely on the task infront of him on the night, Viana, his former girlfriend, had a different plan entirely. The 32-year-old, who competes in the UFC women's strawweight division, briefly dated Pereira earlier this year but their relationship ended after just a few months.

Despite their short time spent together, Viana believes she is the pick of the bunch and opted to share that with Pereira and fans by wearing a t-shirt stating it. It read:

"I'M HIS FAVORITE EX"

Fans have since been reacting to the photograph of Viana, with one fan joking that Pereira had used his 'black magic' on her too. They wrote:

"He spell casted her too"

Another fan said:

"You think Poatan used that stomach tattoo as a chama target?"

One fan wrote:

"Polyana gaddam"

Another wrote:

"Poatan needs a shorty like Tracy Cortez"

One fan said:

"I would’ve assumed his fav Alex would’ve been the one who chose to have kids with but oh well"

X user @kingiswho wrote:

"Weird flex but ok"

Dana White open to letting Alex Pereira compete at heavyweight after UFC 303 win

Dana White appears to have finally been convinced to allow Alex Pereira to try his hand at heavyweight, following the Brazilian's impressive win at UFC 303.

Since becoming the light heavyweight champion last year, Pereira has expressed an interest in becoming the first ever three-weight world champion in the UFC. The UFC president was quick to squash those dreams at the time, however, White himself has admitted it would be hard to deny Pereira now.

Speaking at the UFC 303 post-fight presser, Dana White revealed he had had a conversation backstage with Pereira about his plans for the future. He said:

"When we were talking to him [Alex Pereira] tonight, he doesn't give a s**t. He said, 'I'll fight at heavyweight. I'll fight wherever you want, whenever you want.' He's ready to turn around and wants to fight again right away so he's that guy. He's a savage, man."

