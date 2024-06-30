"I'll fight at heavyweight" - Dana White spills on backstage conversation with "savage" Alex Pereira after incredible UFC 303 win

Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title for the second time, defeating Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. Following his performance, 'Poatan' received praise from Dana White, and the UFC CEO revealed details of their backstage conversation.

Speaking to the media at his post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman noted that people want to see the two-division champion move to heavyweight before adding:

"When we were talking to him tonight, he doesn't give a s**t. He said, 'I'll fight at heavyweight. I'll fight wherever you want, whenever you want.' He's ready to turn around and wants to fight again right away so he's that guy. He's a savage, man. The guy is an absolute stud. And not to mention the fact that he's a smart guy and realizes time isn't your friend in this game. Get in there, accomplish as many great things as you can."

White continued:

"Like you guys were saying, whoever said it earlier, look at what a huge star he's become in such a short amount of time because people in the fight business love guys who want to fight. Love guys who want to finish. Love guys who want to compete. As a fight fan, he's like the ideal fighter that you would follow and become a fan of."

Check out Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira below:

There has been some public interest in a clash between Pereira and heavyweight champion Jon Jones. While 'Bones' would have a significant advantage in the grappling and wrestling departments, it would be interesting to see if 'Poatan's' power can guide him to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Dana White reveals first thoughts of Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in short order. Dana White revealed that upon signing 'Poatan' in 2021, he did not expect the former GLORY Kickboxing double champion to do well.

Speaking at his post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO was asked if he knew what he was getting upon signing Pereira, responding:

"No, I don't think like that, especially when you have a guy that's coming in from kickboxing. Has this long kickboxing career and is older coming into the UFC. I think the exact opposite. This guy is not going to do very well here. Going to get taken down, smashed, submitted, all that kind of stuff, but man, was I wrong?"

Check out Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Pereira has exceeded even the most optimistic of projections for his UFC career. It is unclear what will come next for the light heavyweight champion, however, Magomed Ankalaev is likely next in line to challenge him for the title.