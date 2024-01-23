“He stands there and doesn’t move” – Rade Opacic says Iraj Azizpour’s lack of footwork will be his demise at ONE 165

Serbian heavyweight kickboxing superstar Rade Opacic is getting ready for the toughest test of his ONE Championship career thus far. And he wants to prove he’s the biggest, baddest guy in town.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, as the man Opacic will be standing across from in the ONE Championship ring is certainly not one to overlook.

Opacic is set to face Iranian powerhouse Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Opacic says he is excited to face Azizpour because of the latter’s all-action fighting style.

The 26-year-old KBKS Team representative stated:

“I like fighting styles like this guy’s. He stands there and doesn’t move. He throws some spinning kicks, but in the end, he is there, standing still. I just like to stand there and bang and see who the strongest guy is. So that’s a good thing for me.”

Opacic has won six of his last seven fights in ONE Championship, including two straight now over elite opposition in Giannis Stoforidis and Guto Inocente. Another victory could position the Serbian for a shot at ONE Championship gold.

Rade Opacic looks to make a statement against Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165

Headed to ‘the land of the rising sun’, hard-hitting Serbian striker Rade Opacic is getting closer to a shot at the world title. And if he can defeat Iraj Azizpour decisively at ONE 165, Opacic could be next in line for ONE Championship gold.

The heavyweight kickboxing belt is currently vacant. But Ukraine’s Roman Kryklia holds the Muay Thai equivalent, which is also an option for the 26-year-old.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.