"He starts like a kid in a candy shop" - Dan Hooker explains what separates Michael Chandler from other fighters

Dan Hooker feels Michael Chandler's ability to start a fight aggressively sets him apart from other fighters. The 30-year-old Kiwi thinks that Chander's fast-paced fighting style is not usual for someone who has been a champion multiple times.

Hooker, who last fought Dustin Poirier in Jun of 2020, is set to compete against Chandler at UFC 257. He is currently ranked No.6 in the lightweight division, and is considered to be a tough challenge for the former Bellator star.

Speaking to TheMacLife, Dan Hooker explained what separates Michael Chandler from other fighters.

"I think the thing that separates (Michael Chandler) is his aggression. Usually fighters at this stage of their career, or you know, he has been multiple times champion, they settle down after a good amount of time. But he is at that stage of his career, and he still starts like a kid in a candy shop, like he starts so fast. So, I think that is what separates him from a lot of other fighters," said Hooker.

Michael Chandler is a three-time former Bellator lightweight champion, and is best known for his bursting offense and an aggressive style of fighting. He has also defeated former UFC champions in Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson.

Dan Hooker thinks Michael Chandler's hype is "definitely warranted"

Dan Hooker further spoke about the hype that Michael Chandler has garnered. 'The Hangman' feels that his UFC 257 opponent is neither underhyped nor overhyped.

"I think it (Michael Chandler's hype) was pretty much on the money. Initially, when I first heard he was coming to the UFC, I honestly hadn't even watched a Michael Chandler fight... But once the fight got offered to me, I went and looked him up, and researched him, and the hype is definitely warranted," said Hooker.

Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler both will be looking to steal the show at UFC 257, especially now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that he is looking forward to their fight, and wouldn't mind facing any of them if they pull off something "spectacular".

Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and the No.1 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje are the mix of contenders that are likely to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap if they impress the Dagestani fighter.