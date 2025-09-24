"He starts strong but fades" - Nabil Anane points out Ilias Ennahachi's most glaring weakness ahead of showdown

Nabil Anane believes he's identified the key to defeating former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi when they lock horns later this week.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king plans to exploit what he sees as his opponent's conditioning weaknesses in their ONE Friday Fights 126 main event clash in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, September 26.During his interview with ONE Championship, Anane offered his tactical breakdown of Ennahachi's fighting style while outlining the broader implications of victory in their high-profile encounter.&quot;A weakness I see in Ilias Ennahachi is that he starts strong but fades in the later rounds. He doesn't have the same power at the end as he does in the beginning,” Nabil Anane shared in a pre-fight interview with the organization.“But in kickboxing, everything you throw counts for points. If I beat Ilias, it'll bring me even closer to my dream, and the doors to a title shot will open up.”The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete has been in impressive form leading up to his bantamweight kickboxing joust this week – his debut in the discipline.He's knocked out the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Nico Carrillo, and even dominated Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Soe Lin Oo in their battles that went the distance.At present, there seems to be no one who can stop the six-foot-four Thai-Algerian megastar, and he'd hope to prove just how accurate that theory is against the Dutch-Moroccan slugger in their main event clash at ONE Friday Fights 126. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane expects to be tested to the fullest against Ilias EnnahachiThough he sees a path to victory against the ever-dangerous Ennanachi, Nabil Anane refuses to bite more than he can chew.The 21-year-old superstar, who debuted under the ONE spotlight when he was only 19, expects to have a 'tough task' right from the sound of the opening bell.&quot;When they offered me my first kickboxing fight against former Flyweight Champion Ilias Ennahachi, I knew he was a great fighter. This won't be an easy fight for sure. I can feel a difficult fight, another tough task, but it's okay. I have to overcome it,&quot; he told the promotion in the same interview.The event will air live on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.