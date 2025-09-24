“This won’t be an easy fight” - Nabil Anane in for a tough battle against Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 126

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane, isn't underestimating the challenge that awaits him when he faces a former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Ilias Ennahachi.The young Thai-Algerian dynamo debuts in kickboxing against the Dutch-Moroccan striking machine in a bantamweight matchup, which serves as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 126 this Friday, September 26.Up against a former world champion in the sport, who brings proven credentials and championship experience, it will surely be anything but a walk in the park, even for someone of his caliber.Given how things are laid out, this matchup represents a significant step up in competition for the Team Mehdi Zatout superstar.The six-foot-four warrior offered his candid assessment of the challenge posed by the former flyweight kickboxing world champion before they trade leather in Bangkok, Thailand.While speaking with the ONE Championhip, Nabil Anane said:&quot;When they offered me my first kickboxing fight against former Flyweight Champion Ilias Ennahachi, I knew he was a great fighter.”He further continued:“He's also beaten Superlek before. He's very skilled. This won't be an easy fight for sure. I can feel a difficult fight, another tough task, but it's okay. I have to overcome it.&quot;Indeed, before Nabil Anane stunned Superlek in their rematch and snapped his 11-fight win streak in their bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 172 in Saitama, his upcoming foe at ONE Friday Fights 126 was the last man to hand 'The Kicking Machine' a defeat in February 2021.Ennahachi's win over the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion proved that he has all the chops to take out the very best in the business.While Anane views him as a tough test to overcome, the same can be said for the S&amp;B Gym representative, who must figure out a path to victory over a fighter with seven successive triumphs on the global stage of ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane reveals his mission to conquer three divisions across Muay Thai and kickboxingNabil Anane may already have 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist, but the Pattaya-based fighter is eager to add more accolades under his belt in ONE Championship.In a previous interview about the promotion, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king revealed his plans to dominate three different weight brackets completely.Nabil Anane confidently said:&quot;My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight. For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So, that's six belts. I want all six of them.&quot;Given the form he is in, there is every reason to believe the Team Mehdi Zatout star could attain his lofty ambitions.ONE Friday Fights 126 will be available on ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.