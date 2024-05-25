“He stays humble and hungry” – Chatri Sityodtong on what teenage phenom Johan Ghazali must do to achieve full potential

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali could potentially become a massive global superstar if he plays his cards right.

Ghazali is a mere 17 years old, but the knockout artist has shown poise and wisdom well beyond his years. This has resulted in an impressive mean streak in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Sityodtong told ONE Championship about Ghazali:

"I don’t know many 17 or 18-year-olds who can handle that fame, that kind of money, and not lose his or her way. I hear Jojo is a hardworker, his work ethic is outstanding. If that’s the case and he stays humble and hungry, he can be a global superstar for ONE Championship, for sure."

The Malaysian teenage sensation joined ONE Championship via ONE Friday Fights in February 2023. Since then, the 17-year-old has won all five of his bouts, including four by knockout.

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to return to action against Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Chatri Sityodtong calls Johan Ghazali potentially 'the next Rodtang'

Just how much star potential does 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali have? ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong gave the 17-year-old some really high praise recently, going as far as saying that the Malaysian sensation could follow in the footsteps of global superstar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Sityodtong said:

"The very first time I saw Jojo fight, I messaged our matchmaker for ONE Friday Fights. I told him, ‘sign this guy’. World championship talent is very very important but there also has to be an X-factor, and Jojo has it. He potentially, could be the next Rodtang, if he stays humble and hungry."