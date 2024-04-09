“He still owe me child support” - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson details encountering “leg humping” tactics from Chael Sonnen during Bellator clash

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently recounted his Bellator bout against Chael Sonnen and detailed the tactics used by the former UFC middleweight title challenger.

Jackson and Sonnen fought in the quarter-finals of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix in 2018. The tournament was star studded as it also featured the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Frank Mir, and eventual winner Ryan Bader.

During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, 'Rampage' brought up that he wasn't happy with Sonnen's tactics during the fight because he was more focused on securing takedowns rather than engaging on the feet.

Jackson mentioned that 'The American Gangster's strategy was similar to some of his past opponents and made a hilarious comment indicating that he should be financially compensating as a result. He said:

"I hate when guys just take you down, just leg hump you...Fu**ing Chael Sonnen [did that]...That's how he won the fight. Chael Sonnen, Rashad Evans, Ryan Bader, these guys just take you down...He [Sonnen] took me down and just laid on my leg and he made love to my leg...I tell him he owe me child support, he got my leg pregnant...He still owe me child support."

It will be interesting to see whether Sonnen will respond as Jackson's co-host implied that the former UFC star could be a future guest on their podcast.

Who did Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson fight after the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix?

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson came up short in the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix, but that wouldn't be his final bout in the promotion as he returned later that year for a clash with long-time rival Wanderlei Silva.

'The Axe Murderer' and 'Rampage's rivalry dates back to their tenure with Pride, which saw Silva earn two wins in the Japanese-based promotion before the former UFC light heavyweight champion avenged his loss in the octagon years later. Jackson earned a second-round TKO win over the Brazilian in the co-main event of Bellator 206, which evened their series at 2-2.

Check out the full bout between Jackson win over Silva at Bellator 206 below:

