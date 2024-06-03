"He struggled under pressure" - Liam Harrison doubts Katsuki Kitano can hang with his in-your-face style at ONE 167

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison plans to bring the heat right to his upcoming opponent's grill. The 38-year-old English fighting veteran believes Katsuki Kitano will struggle dealing with his forward pressure.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison expressed his excitement at returning to action in the Circle and doing what he does best.

'Hitman' stated:

"It looked like his elbows were dangerous and he was dangerous with his high kicks from the fight that I watched. But he looked like he struggled under pressure big time."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Liam Harrison won't take a backward step against Katsuki Kitano: "I'm going to hurt him"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison has fired out warning shots at Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano. The 38-year-old veteran says he has no plans to take a backward step against his game opponent.

The British Muay Thai icon told ONE Championship:

"I’m going to come forward, get him on his back foot, and I’m going to hurt him."

Harrison is known for his all-out aggression and come-forward style. The 38-year-old is never in a boring fight, and fans should not expect anything different from the wily veteran in his return bout.

Needless to say, it's always an exciting matchup whenever Liam Harrison is in the ring.