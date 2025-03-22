"He can't take a punch" - Denis Puric not surprised Superbon got knocked out by Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to step back into action at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, but his recent performance still lingers in the minds of many — including fellow athlete Denis Puric.

In the main event of ONE 170 this past January, the Thai megastar successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against compatriot Superbon in a highly anticipated rematch.

After a razor-close encounter in December 2023 that left many believing it could have gone either way, Tawanchai made sure there would be no room for debate in the second meeting.

Tawanchai wasted no time asserting his dominance, rattling Superbon early in the opening round before unleashing an all-out attack in the succeeding frame.

With a barrage of blistering combinations, the 25-year-old sent his challenger crashing to the canvas three times, sealing the spectacular technical knockout victory in unexpected fashion.

On the part of Puric, he wasn't surprised by the outcome of Tawanchai and Superbon's do-over two months ago, fully aware of the latter's vulnerability when it comes to taking shots to the chin.

The Canadian-Bosnian said this in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"His chin is no good, man. He can't take a punch, and that guy was working on his boxing with one of my old colleagues that worked with me in China, and that Alex Pereira's friend, teammate, and coach."

Tawanchai aims to achieve two-sport glory at ONE 172

Denis Puric will surely tune in this weekend as Tawanchai aims to bring his career to new heights at ONE 172, taking place at the Super Saitama Arena in Japan.

There, he is slated to duke it out with hometown hero Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

If he comes out victorious, Tawanchai will be jotting his name in the record books as the latest two-sport ONE world champion.

Fans can catch this duel live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

