“He takes Shavkat to wrestling school” - Myktybek Orolbai’s Khabib-like neck crank finish at UFC Vegas 82 wows the internet

UFC Vegas 82 welcomed promotional newcomer, Myktybek Orolbai in the first fight on the main card. The streaking Kyrgyzstani, who is just 25 years old, took on Serbian phenom Uroš Medić in a welterweight clash of epic proportions. Myktybek Orolbai stepped into the octagon with a six-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Uroš Medić, was on a stretch of two consecutive victories, with a record 9 wins and just one loss, which came against Jalin Turner. Unfortunately, for him, taking on Orolbai was a far more lopsided endeavor than he had anticipated.

The Kyrgyzstani star outwrestled his opponent with a dominant display, culminating in a second-round submission via neck crank. The finish drew comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov's neck crank submission over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, which remains the biggest event in the promotion's history.

Fans even compared Myktybek Orolbai to undefeated Chechen middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, who is well-known for his overpowering wrestling skills:

"I've seen enough, Myktybek is the best central asian at welterweight he takes shavkat to wrestling school"

Others referred to him as the new face of MMA due to his extraordinary grappling skills and dominant finish:

"THE NEW FACE OF MMA"

Another fan pointed out that Myktybek Orolbai accomplished what he did on four days notice, which marks a recent surge in UFC fighters taking on short-notice challenges, like Alexander Volkanovski's failed attempt at dethroning Islam Makhachev:

"He did it on 4 days notice"

Other fans compared him to Khabib Nurmagomedov, a grappler extraordinaire who has since retired from MMA:

"We got a Krygstani Khabib!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

What exactly the win means for Kyrgyzstani phenom's ranking in the UFC remains to be seen, but with such a dominant win, he has likely proven his ability against the best of the rest at 170 pounds.