"He should not be talking right now" - Fans react to Tai Tuivasa’s brutal take on UFC heavyweights excluding Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall 

UFC heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa recently went on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss the current state of the promotion's heavyweight division. Being one of the very best heavyweights in the world, the Australian KO artist holds the division to a high standard.

When asked by Helwani what he thought of the talent in the UFC 265-pound weight class at the moment, Tai Tuivasa didn't mince his words:

"It's definitely been something I've been thinking about a lot since I've been having this time off... The heavyweights are sh*t. They're all sh*t, except for Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Other than that, f*cking everyone's pretty standard."

This is quite the bold statement considering Tuivasa is on a five-fight losing skid, with four of the five men who beat him finishing him via either KO or submission.

Obviously, this is not sitting well with some fans, with @JacobCookeMMA saying:

"He should not be talking right now"

Meanwhile, @AgainstMadness agrees with the Aussie slugger, but also pointed out an underlying truth:

"I tend to agree with him, but that means he's fighting mid and losing."

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @arielhelwani on X]

Tai Tuivasa weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall unification bout

When Tai Tuivasa pointed out how "standard" the heavyweights in the UFC are, Helwani then asked him if this provides a clear path for him to get back on his winning ways. Tuivasa, as previously mentioned, is on a five-fight losing skid.

With most fighters in the UFC getting cut after just three straight losses, the staying power and fan appreciation Tuiviasa has kept him on the roster. He mentioned that he'll get back into training after his time off and work his way back to the top, alongside Jones and Aspinall.

Speaking of Jones and Aspinall, Helwani asked the Aussie powerhouse who would win their potential fight. Tuivasa said:

"Ooooh...sh*t. I think if anyone was to beat Jon now, it will be Tom. Who do you reckon?"

Helwani replied:

"Who do I reckon? I think Tom wins and I'm not quite sure that we get that fight, to be honest...I think the UFC has made the offer. I think the offer is a very, very good one. I think Tom is in. I think the UFC, obviously, wants it to happen. I don't know if Jon does."

