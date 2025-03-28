"He thinks he’s Superman” - Canelo Alvarez rips into David Benavidez and claims he has no career accomplishments

Canelo Alvarez has once again taken aim at David Benavidez for his previous callouts of the Mexican superstar. Benavidez was the mandatory challenger for Alvarez's WBC title for several years. But due to several reasons, the bout never materialized, much to fans and Benavidez's frustration.

Ad

The frustration felt by 'The Mexican Monster' led to him accusing the super middleweight champion of avoiding a fight with him. This in turn only served to annoy Alvarez, who has continued to shut down the notion that he should face the 28-year-old.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, the Guadalajara native was asked to explain what annoyed him so much about Benavidez. He said this:

"I don't really know how to answer this question. But I think the way he talks, he thinks he's Superman. He is very disrespectful. Not just with me, with everybody. He's accomplished nothing. He's not even a champion. He's not even in my weight class. It's a lot of things that don't make sense. Plus, at this point in my career I can do whatever I want."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments on David Benavidez below (3:00):

Ad

Alvarez is scheduled to defend his super middleweight titles against William Scull on May 3. Should the Mexican boxer walk away victorious, he is expected to face Terence Crawford in September in one of boxing's biggest clashes of the 21st century.

Dmitry Bivol breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez's decision to sign a deal with Turki Alalshikh has made a potential mega-fight with Terence Crawford far more likely to take place. 'Bud' has called for a clash with Alvarez since defeating Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, where he became the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

Ad

Crawford moved from welterweight to light middleweight after beating Spence Jr., two weight classes lower than Alvarez.

Dmitry Bivol, a former opponent of the Mexican's, recently shared his breakdown of the potential Alvarez vs. Crawford clash. During an interview with The Ring Magazine, he said:

"My first reaction, of course, was about the size of Crawford. Is it okay for him to move up two weight classes or not? But then I saw him in Dubai maybe a month ago. I thought, ‘He’s big.’ He has very good skills... He needs to get used to the power and pressure of 168 because it’s a big difference... Maybe he will get used to it and how he’ll be feeling.. He has good skills."

Ad

Check out Dmitry Bivol break down Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below (2:25):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.