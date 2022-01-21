When Khabib Nurmagomedov outwrestled a 210 lb former fighter - "He took me down in the first 10 seconds" 

Tyler Minton recently spoke about his experience rolling with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite enjoying a significant weight advantage, Minton was dominated by the Dagestani.

Minton is a former professional MMA fighter with a record of 6-1. He also has a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is currently the nutrition coach for some of the best fighters on the planet.

During a recent interview with ABZ Talks, Minton detailed one of his first experiences rolling with the former UFC lightweight champion. He stated that despite a warning from Daniel Cormier, he was unprepared for Khabib Nurmagomedov's skill:

"At that point, I was about 210 pounds and I was working with Khabib who was 170-173. And he wanted to roll with me... We started from standing and strikes when you hit the ground. Five-minute rounds. He took me down in the first 10 seconds and was on top of me for four minutes and 50 seconds in the same spot. He was in my half guard. He had me locked down in my own half guard. I couldn't even get a full guard."

Tyler Minton said that he decided to try harder during the second round but the result was no different. Khabib Nurmagomedov was on top of him for another four minutes and 50 seconds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was stunned when he learned how much the UFC was willing to pay Henry Cejudo

One of the greatest fighters in MMA history, Khabib Nurmagomedov was also a box-office attraction. He gathered a sizeable fanbase when he won the lightweight title in 2018. He successfully defended the strap against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, which is the biggest pay-per-view in the promotion's history.

As one of the UFC's highest-paid fighters, 'The Eagle' was surprised when he discovered the sum Henry Cejudo was offered for his fights. 'Triple C' has been in the news recently after asking for a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo has also stated that he won't come out of retirement unless properly compensated.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, the Olympic gold medalist discussed his conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding pay:

“I’m not even overreaching, Schmo. That’s the sad part, bro. Like, I’m not even overreaching at all, man. When I told Khabib how much I’m getting paid, how much I’m asking for, he was so dumbfounded. He’s like, ‘Really?’ He was like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Man, that’s not right. I understand you.’ It’s just that people are on different contracts, man. You know, Khabib’s making $10 million a fight, and we’re nowhere near that.”

