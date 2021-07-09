"He took your soul" - Ali Abdelaziz puts Conor McGregor on blast for his comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz has put Conor McGregor on blast for his recent comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During one of his latest interviews as part of UFC 264 fight week, Conor McGregor had words of harsh criticism for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to BT Sport, The Notorious One sounded off against The Eagle. He said:

"I don't really give a f**k about that guy, to be honest with you. I mean, he ran, he's gone. What did he do? He didn't do f**k all in the sport, in my opinion. Three wins on the trot before that he pulled out and everything. Had a little run and dipped out, showed his true character. It's not like I wasn't surprised, he scurried away like the little rat that he is. So I'm not even concerned."

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager and friend Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to fire back at Conor McGregor for his aforementioned comments.

Abdelaziz's tweet reads:

“@TheNotoriousMMA stop talking about Khabib , the guy who embarrassed you in front of your whole country men and he took your soul , he is your superior in everything in life b**** @TeamKhabib”

Ali Abdelaziz told Conor McGregor to stop talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov. He added that Nurmagomedov embarrassed McGregor in front of all his countrymen and took the Irishman’s soul.

Ali Abdelaziz didn’t stop there, as he claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is Conor McGregor’s “superior” in everything in life.

As of this writing, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Ali Abdelaziz’s tweet. McGregor had faced Abdelaziz’s client, Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 (October 2018). The fight ended with McGregor losing via fourth-round submission.

Conor McGregor is on the cusp of a UFC lightweight title shot ahead of UFC 264

Charles Oliveira (left) and Dustin Poirier (right)

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has refused to die down, despite them having faced off inside the octagon back in 2018. Both MMA legends have continued to take verbal jabs at one another in the ensuing years.

However, Conor McGregor is now seemingly more focused on his upcoming fight than the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 32-year-old is on the cusp of earning a UFC lightweight title shot.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. The winner of the bout is expected to fight reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

