"He scurried away like the little rat" - Conor McGregor says Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't offer much to the sport of mixed martial arts

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Conor McGregor simply said that he doesn't care about Nurmagomedov anymore and accused him of running away from the sport.

Conor McGregor is solely focused on UFC 264. The former UFC lightweight champion remains determined to avenge his latest loss to Dustin Poirier and isn't concerned about anything else, including a certain Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Here's Conor McGregor's interview with BT Sport:

The Irishman believes Khabib didn't contribute much to the sport and only had three major wins to showcase on his record.

McGregor added that Nurmagomedov retiring from the sport did not surprise him and that he isn't even concerned about 'The Eagle' anymore.

"I don't really give a f**k about that guy, to be honest with you. I mean, he ran, he's gone. What did he do? He didn't do f**k all in the sport, in my opinion. Three wins on the trot before that he pulled out and everything. Had a little run and dipped out, showed his true character. It's not like I wasn't surprised, he scurried away like the little rat that he is. So I'm not even concerned."

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor was unable to beat Khabib in one of the biggest fights to have ever occurred in the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion failed to capture the UFC lightweight title from 'The Eagle' and was submitted by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their showdown.

After his victory over McGregor, Khabib defeated Poirier and ended his career with a final victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov went on to announce his retirement inside the octagon itself and eventually relinquished the UFC lightweight title.

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje

Conor McGregor seems absolutely focused heading into UFC 264

Conor McGregor seems nothing but motivated ahead of UFC 264. The Irishman is aiming for a victory against Dustin Poirier on July 10 and has promised to do so in a vicious manner.

That being said, though, the trilogy fight itself could go either way, especially given the fact that Poirier was victorious in the last bout at UFC 257. The UFC 264 showdown between the two former lightweight titleholders promises to be one of the biggest UFC fights of all time.

Edited by Harvey Leonard