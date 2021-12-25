"He wouldn't have tremendous success there" - Teddy Atlas answers how Kamaru Usman would do in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas doesn't think Kamaru Usman would be very successful against elite competition as a pro-boxer. According to the popular boxing trainer and analyst, Usman isn't even likely to beat a 'B-level guy' or a 'journeyman' fighter under strict boxing rules.

Although he feels that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is one of the greatest fighters on the planet when it comes to mixing things up, Atlas hasn't seen enough from Kamaru Usman to believe he'd successfully hang with pro-boxers:

"Could he beat... You know you throw him in there with a B-level guy or even a good journeyman guy, no. I don't want to upset anyone, especially on Christmas Eve, with the fans out there, but as long as the rules are strictly boxing, no he wouldn't be able to have tremendous success there," Atlas told The Schmo.

Teddy Atlas also praised Conor McGregor for his performance against Floyd Mayweather in their blockbuster clash back in 2017. He pointed out that since Mayweather is a counter-puncher, it was probably easier for McGregor to take the offense to 'Money' in the initial exchanges.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather



3 years ago today Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather3 years ago today https://t.co/BMANuydITW

He added that McGregor was ahead on scorecards after the first four rounds of the fight and praised the Irishman for his efforts on the night:

"To the credit of McGregor, he was ahead, and I know you guys are going to probably choke on your pecan pie that you're having right now but he was ahead after four rounds. I was there for ESPN calling the fights and I was there with the great Chael Sonnen, sitting ringside and after four rounds he was ahead, he being McGregor and there's a reason for it because he's a southpaw, he's got long arms, he's a counter-puncher and he was staying outside with the counter punch and using his reach."

Check out Teddy Atlas' conversation with The Schmo below:

Kamaru Usman wants to face Canelo Alvarez in potential duel between pound-for-pound kings

Ahead of his UFC 268 rematch with Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman expressed interest in a potential crossover matchup with Canelo Alvarez. He proposed that the fight could be promoted as a duel between the best pound-for-pound fighters in MMA and boxing. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' even claimed that the bout could be the 'biggest ever in boxing history' during an interview with ESPN.

Kamaru Usman is on an incredible 14 fight win streak in the UFC and has picked up knockout wins in three of his last five fights inside the octagon. His next fight is yet to be announced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mathis Desjardins @m_desjardins00 #3 - Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal

April 24th, UFC 261



In what I consider to be the best card of the year, the main event capped it off with one of the best knockouts of the year. We had never seen Masvidal getting finished in the UFC, let alone out cold like that. #3 - Kamaru Usman def. Jorge MasvidalApril 24th, UFC 261In what I consider to be the best card of the year, the main event capped it off with one of the best knockouts of the year. We had never seen Masvidal getting finished in the UFC, let alone out cold like that. https://t.co/n2v4HUqPeE

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Jack Cunningham