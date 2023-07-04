"He tried, no one really cared" - Sean O'Malley explains why Henry Cejudo 'is done' for good

At one point in time, Sean O'Malley was a potential foe that Henry Cejudo had in mind. While the two men don't necessarily have true hatred for one another, they certainly don't get along, and a matchup between them was first brought up when Cejudo interrupted his rival's backstage interview at UFC 276.

Cejudo claimed that O'Malley would've been a tune-up fight. The failed potential for a bout between the two was again brought up after Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, with 'Sugar' saying, at the post-fight press conference, that he would have preferred it if 'Triple C' had won to set up a bout between them.

Sean O'Malley recently offered his thoughts on Henry Cejudo withdrawing from his prior matchup with Marlon 'Chito' Vera due to injury on episode 242 of his TimboSugarShow podcast. While he expressed an interest in fighting 'Triple C', 'Sugar' estimated that Cejudo is all but done fighting and said the following:

"I think this, Henry is done, for good. He's done, he's retired, not coming back. He tried, he tried to come back, no one really cared, he got paid a little bit of money." [19:00 onwards]

However, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley's coach outlined his belief that Henry Cejudo wasn't truly done as a fighter and that there was still an opportunity for 'Triple C' and 'Sugar' to lock horns in the cage. This caused O'Malley to bring up Cejudo's age as a factor in why a fight is no longer in the cards.

"A shoulder injury? So that must have been pretty bad that he couldn't fight. Dude, and he's already 36, right? Thirty-something like that. You know... you know..."

When will Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling fight?

After Aljamain Sterling's competitive bout with Henry Cejudo, the stage was set for an in-cage face-off with Sean O'Malley. It did not disappoint, with Merab Dvalishvili stealing the lanky bantamweight's jacket before a brawl nearly ensued and 'Funk Master' had 'Sugar' booted from the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. https://t.co/b0fmL3BD1Q

The two men have been scheduled to fight at UFC 292, which takes place on August 19. It will be a quick turnaround for Sterling, who last fought in May. While many expect him to retain his title against 'Sugar', O'Malley himself is supremely confident of his chances of dethroning his upcoming foe.

Poll : 0 votes