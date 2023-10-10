"He tried talking about my wife" - Ben Askren berates Logan Paul for suing Dillon Danis despite Jake Paul doing similar things against him

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has weighed in on Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal filing a lawsuit against Dillon Danis, who attacked Agdal on social media on numerous occasions.

In the latest episode of the 'Funky & The Champ' show, Askren and Daniel Cormier discussed the ongoing controversy surrounding Paul and Danis.

'Funky' criticized Paul and Agdal for suing Danis and expressed his displeasure at their actions. Askren then spoke about the build-up to his fight against Jake Paul and said that 'The Problem Child' also spoke about his wife but the 39-year-old wasn't affected by it. He said:

"They're suing [Danis]. That's insane. I don't like it at all. I guess I take extra offense. I fought Logan's brother [Jake Paul]. He tried talking about my wife. And it wasn't a big deal. You know why? Because, I've got a great wife and I love her, and we have no issues. But if your wife has a checkered past, we'll say, and Dillon Danis has provided us plenty of receipts of this, then maybe you're a little more self-conscious of your significant other. And I think that's what we're seeing happen to the point of where they're so self-conscious about it, they have to sue someone to make them be quiet because they don't like their past deeds."

Watch Askren discuss the topic at 15:48 in the video below:

Ben Askren fought Jake Paul in a professional boxing match in April 2021. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'The Problem Child' scored a spectacular knockout against the former UFC fighter in the opening round of the fight.

Brendan Schaub reacts to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub appears to be on the same page as Ben Askren in regards to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal taking legal action against Dillon Danis.

In a recent episode of 'The Schaub Show' podcast, the former UFC fighter said that instead of filing a lawsuit, Paul should get back at Danis by defeating him in their upcoming boxing match. Schaub said:

"Let's say they weren't fighting and Dillon was doing this, okay, now I see defamation. He's going after your girl, your fiancee, that makes sense. As soon as you sign the contract to fight, you make him pay with your fist. Not with your lawyer, not with your money, through your fist. That's why you're fighting... Nobody wins when you sue."